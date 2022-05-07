Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $8,291,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000.
NASDAQ:PCCTU remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
