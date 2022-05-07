Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $1.28 Million in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,000.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ENERU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.