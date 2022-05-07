Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $1.55 Million in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. OPY Acquisition Corp. I comprises approximately 1.1% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,690,000.

Shares of OHAAU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

