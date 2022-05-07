Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $504,000 in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

NASDAQ:ENTFU remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

