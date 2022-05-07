Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $994,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Difesa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 324,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCLE remained flat at $$9.86 on Friday. 14,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Stories

