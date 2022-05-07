Difesa Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 105,701 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Difesa Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 57.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 272,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,449. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.