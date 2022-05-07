Difesa Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Forbion European Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000.

NASDAQ:FRBNU remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

