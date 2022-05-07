Difesa Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 666,170 PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 666,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Difesa Capital Management LP owned about 0.81% of PolarityTE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,492,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,723,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. PolarityTE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PolarityTE Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.