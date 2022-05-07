Difesa Capital Management LP Takes $159,000 Position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 322.5% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 4.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAO remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Friday. 1,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

