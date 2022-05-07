Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Ball worth $174,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ball by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 276,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,001 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $7,345,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ball by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Ball by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $71.91 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.94.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

