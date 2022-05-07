Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,090,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 589,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $186,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 430,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $18.64 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

