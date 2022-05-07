Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $179.28 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 123,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Seagate Technology worth $179,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.