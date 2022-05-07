Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $180.50 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,765,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 100,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $180,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.