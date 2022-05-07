Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $189.64 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $189,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Gartner by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $252.81 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.50 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

