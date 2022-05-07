Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $194.58 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,086,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $194,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $13,945,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $11,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.