Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of STERIS worth $184,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of STE opened at $224.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average is $233.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.