Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,857 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276,634 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 109,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Southwest Airlines worth $183,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

