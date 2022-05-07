Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 329,393 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,546,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $191,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

