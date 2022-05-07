Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.71% of United Natural Foods worth $191,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

