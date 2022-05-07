Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 12.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.31. Approximately 524,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,223,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

