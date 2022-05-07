disBalancer (DDOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,344.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.61 million and $125,344.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00182099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00188302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00476652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,247.26 or 2.00565102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,108,993 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.