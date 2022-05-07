Discovery Value Fund Invests $97.56 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,308,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,555,000. Asana makes up approximately 3.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.70% of Asana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,590,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $123,565,000 and sold 38,026 shares worth $1,871,164. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

