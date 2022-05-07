Discovery Value Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,282 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 23.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned about 1.19% of Roblox worth $632,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at $226,273,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,522,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,539,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,794,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191,036. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.