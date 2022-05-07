Discovery Value Fund Trims Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Discovery Value Fund lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,434 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 1,745,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

