Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.51). Approximately 1,092,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.49).
The company has a market cap of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.99.
Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (LON:DGOC)
