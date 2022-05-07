Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.37. 6,433,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

