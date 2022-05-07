Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Invests $26 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 502,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 19.0% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 389,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,136. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

