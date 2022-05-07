Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Invests $744,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Primerica comprises about 0.5% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Primerica by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Primerica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 11.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Primerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $13.77 on Friday, hitting $115.93. 457,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.40 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

