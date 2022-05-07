Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Walt Disney comprises 0.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,525,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,131. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

