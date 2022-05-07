DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.12.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.