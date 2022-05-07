Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. Dominion Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,490,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 284,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.