Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $341.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $335.30 and a 1-year high of $567.57.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.