Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $341.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $335.30 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

