DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE DASH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.11. 19,772,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

