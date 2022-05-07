Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $6.10. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 12,551 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIIBF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.27 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

