DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $146.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.64.

DTE stock opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

