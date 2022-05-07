Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00247958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00205107 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00472562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039474 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,704.55 or 1.99194021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

