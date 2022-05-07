Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.