Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 399,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 605,619 shares of company stock valued at $55,512,914 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

