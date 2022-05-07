Dvision Network (DVI) Market Capitalization Reaches $95.84 Million

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $95.84 million and $1.38 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,912.39 or 0.99962913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029605 BTC.

About Dvision Network

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,996,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

