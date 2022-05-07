Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $57,751.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $13,948.37 and $57,751.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

