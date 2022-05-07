Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $77,020.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

DT opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.