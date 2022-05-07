E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.39 ($13.05).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.21. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

