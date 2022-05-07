Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 3.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Eagle Materials worth $39,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

NYSE EXP traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $126.68. 299,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,731. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.