Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 59,108 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.
About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)
Recommended Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.