Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

