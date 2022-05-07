EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.40.

EGP opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average of $201.21.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

