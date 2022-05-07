easyJet’s (EZJ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.12) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) price objective (down from GBX 900 ($11.24)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 696.27 ($8.70).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 510.40 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 535.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 577.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($13.68). The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($119,925.05). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,431.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

