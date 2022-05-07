eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.eBay also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.76.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

