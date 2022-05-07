Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. Echo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.49.
