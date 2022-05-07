Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. Echo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.49.

Get Echo Energy alerts:

About Echo Energy (Get Rating)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.