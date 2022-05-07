Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 4,440 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $166,276,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

IQV stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.82. 936,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,339. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $204.50 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.